Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia's Tigray region eyes election in challenge to national unity

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:39 IST
Ethiopia's Tigray region eyes election in challenge to national unity
Representative Image

Ethiopia's Tigray region plans to hold elections, its main party said, setting it on a collision course with the federal government and testing the country's fragile unity. The Horn of Africa country in March postponed parliamentary and regional elections scheduled for August due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. A new date has yet to be set, and parliament failed to settle on one in a meeting on Tuesday.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front, the region's governing party, split acrimoniously from the national Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition last year when its three other parties merged to form the new Prosperity Party. The TPLF said late on Monday it would proceed with elections in Tigray despite the nationwide postponement of voting.

"We are making preparations including the holding of a regional election in order to safeguard the rights of our people from chaos," a TPLF statement said. It did not mention a date for the vote. Ethiopia's National Elections Board said no request for a vote was submitted by TPLF and no organization other than the NEBE had a mandate to conduct any type of election.

The EPRDF that seized power in 1991 was dominated by minority Tigrayans, and it kept a lid on bubbling tensions for decades by quashing virtually all dissent, including expressions of ethnic nationalism. When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took power in Africa's second-most populous country in 2018, he rolled out a series of reforms allowing greater freedoms in what had long been one of Africa's most repressive states.

But the reforms have made it possible for long-held grievances against the government's decades of the harsh rule to resurface and emboldened regional power-brokers such as the TPLF seeking to secure more power for their ethnic groups. Jawar Mohammed, a prominent activist from Abiy's Oromo ethnic group, told Reuters that the Tigray dispute could destabilize the Horn of Africa.

"The federal and Tigray authorities are being unreasonable. The Tigray regional council can decide to hold elections and the power to actually carry out the election rests in the federal election board," Jawar said. The TPLF statement accused Abiy's Prosperity Party of having no genuine interest in holding elections and that he was using the coronavirus pandemic as "an excuse to establish a one-man dictatorship".

The PP rebuffed the accusation. "The TPLF's stand has no constitutional basis. They have no mandate to hold elections. They are trying to destabilize the country in an attempt to grab power," PP spokesman Awelu Abdi said. Ethiopia's constitution sets a maximum five-year term for the national government. Abiy's mandate expires in September.

William Davison, the International Crisis Group think tank's senior analyst for Ethiopia, said the TPLF's decision to proceed with elections before the rest of the country could be politically explosive given a lack of legal clarity. "(It) threatens to deepen Ethiopia's political crisis, as the legality of regions holding polls without federal permission is unclear and disputed," he told Reuters.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kalou handshake video 'shocked' German politicians

A video of Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou shaking hands with his team-mates shocked key German politicians, who are set to decide Wednesday whether the Bundesliga can resume next month. The video has done the German league DFL and prof...

European ethanol makers fear influx from U.S. and Brazil

An influx of cheap U.S. and Brazilian ethanol threatens Europes producers as businesses resume operations, companies have told the European Commission, urging it to act to protect an industry reeling from depressed demand.Sharp falls in dri...

Germany extends social distancing measures until June 5 - sources

The German government and the 16 federal states agreed at a meeting on Wednesday to extend until June 5 social distancing measures designed to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, two participants said.The sources said Chancellor...

Ethiopia's Tigray region eyes election in challenge to national unity

Ethiopias Tigray region plans to hold elections, its main party said, setting it on a collision course with the federal government and testing the countrys fragile unity. The Horn of Africa country in March postponed parliamentary and regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020