Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA asks UP govt to reconsider sale of liquor

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:44 IST
BJP MLA asks UP govt to reconsider sale of liquor

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to "reconsider" its decision to allow the sale of liquor in the state, saying that for the sake of revenue, compromising with human lives is not justified. While talking to reporters, he said other measures can be taken for revenue generation in the state.

"The government should reconsider its decision to allow sale of liquor. The sale of liquor should be banned... other measures can be taken for revenue generation," Singh said while talking to reporters. "Due to liquor sale, implementation of the coronavirus lockdown is not possible. For revenue, compromising with human lives is not justified," he said and praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for banning liquor.

"Nitish is only one such leader who stopped big revenue source in poor state of Bihar for the people. It is only possible for a leader like him," he added. The MLA said that only Nitish Kumar is doing the work of a "jansewak", not Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police force will win war against coronavirus: Mumbai top cop

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said the police were fighting an invisible enemy and he was confident that they will win the war against COVID-19. The top cop visited J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, which is ...

Philippine broadcaster fights order to shut down

The Philippines biggest broadcaster asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to quash an order by the telecoms regulator to shut down its operations, saying it undermined freedom of speech and the public right to information. The regulators orde...

I feel pressure, I feel scared too like everyone else: M S Dhoni while speaking on mental health

His ice cool demeanour is the stuff of legends but former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no qualms conceding that he is not immune to pressure and fear. Dhoni, lending support to MFORE -- an initiative offering mind conditioning pro...

Odisha govt to issue e-passes to stranded workers keen to move out of state

The Odisha government has launched an online initiative for issuing e-passes to stranded people and migrant workers who wish to return to home states. Taking to Twitter, the the chief minister said those willing to move out of Odisha can lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020