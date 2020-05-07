Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:45 IST
Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative

A member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump's valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Thursday. It said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.” It marked the latest coronavirus scare for the president, and the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday, the White House said. White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus." He added, "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.” A person familiar with the matter said the member of the military who tested positive was one of the president's valets. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The White House instituted safety protocols nearly two months ago, including frequent temperature checks. Last month it began administering rapid COVID-19 tests to all those in close proximity to the president, with staffers being tested about once a week. Several valets cater to the president and his guests at the White House, both in the West Wing and in the White House residence.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Metro Line 7: MMRDA gets 12 escalators, 2 elevators from China

In major progress in the Dahisar East to Andheri East metro 7 corridor project, town planning authority MMRDA on Thursday said it has got 12 escalators and two elevators from China. Even as the city is under lockdown due to the rising numbe...

Rugby-Vunipola and team mates apologise to Saracens for violating lockdown

England international Billy Vunipola was among five Saracens players who have apologised for violating lockdown rules that are in place in Britain to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the English Premiership club said on Thursday. Vun...

France, favourite vacation destination for so many, looks inwards to save summer

The sweeping Atlantic bay in La Baule-Escoublac should be filling up with holidaymakers taking advantage of a series of long weekends in May. Instead the only activity is a bulldozer and excavator reshaping the shoreline.With France under l...

Review of biomedical, health research proposals can be fast-tracked in emergency situation: ICMR

Review of biomedical and health research proposals can be fast-tracked in an emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring strict monitoring of the conduct of research, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020