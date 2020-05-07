U.S. says does not support Haftar's military action against Libya's Tripoli

U.S. says does not support Haftar's military action against Libya's TripoliReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:46 IST
The United States does not support the offensive of Libya's eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar against capital Tripoli, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Henry Wooster said on Thursday, adding that Washington found Haftar's establishing ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad 'troubling'.
Speaking to reporters on the same conference call, U.S. Special envoy for Syria Jim Jeffrey also said that Russia was working with Assad to transfer militia fighters, possibly from a third country as well as Syrians, and equipment to Libya.
- READ MORE ON:
- Khalifa Haftar
- Libya
- Bashar alAssad
- Tripoli
- Syrian
- Russia
ALSO READ
Libya turning into 'experimental field' for arms as war heats up -UN
Europe calls for humanitarian truce in Libya -statement
Europe calls for humanitarian truce in Libya as fighting surges
Russia disapproves of Haftar's power grab in Libya -Ifax cites foreign minister
Kremlin: Russia still in contact with Libya participants, wants diplomatic communication