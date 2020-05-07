U.S. says does not support Haftar's military action against Libya's Tripoli

The United States does not support the offensive of Libya's eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar against capital Tripoli, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Henry Wooster said on Thursday, adding that Washington found Haftar's establishing ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad 'troubling'.

Speaking to reporters on the same conference call, U.S. Special envoy for Syria Jim Jeffrey also said that Russia was working with Assad to transfer militia fighters, possibly from a third country as well as Syrians, and equipment to Libya.