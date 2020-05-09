Left Menu
Delhi BJP seeks Kejriwal’s clarification over “underreporting” of Covid deaths in capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:52 IST
Delhi BJP seeks Kejriwal’s clarification over “underreporting” of Covid deaths in capital
"It’s a matter of extreme shame that the Delhi government is reportedly underreporting the figures of death due to Covid-19 to hide its failure. This is not the time to indulge in politics over a matter of public health," Tiwari said. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday expressed concern over reports of "underreporting" of deaths due to Covid-19 in Delhi and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clear the air about it. In a joint Facebook Live session with Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ranvir Singh Bidhuri, Tiwari said reports in newspapers have pegged deaths due to coronavirus in Delhi to more than 100 while the Delhi government has claimed only 66 deaths so far. "It's a matter of extreme shame that the Delhi government is reportedly underreporting the figures of death due to Covid-19 to hide its failure. This is not the time to indulge in politics over a matter of public health," Tiwari said.

The people of Delhi have a right to know the severity of the epidemic and the Kejriwal government should at least tell them the truth, he said. "It is shown by the Delhi government's health bulletin that 66 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported so far in Delhi, but today a news report has claimed that there were 116 deaths in Delhi," Tiwari said.

He said the Delhi BJP has been seeking clarification from Kejriwal about the Covid-19 death toll in Delhi because people want to know the truth, he said. The cases of corona infection and deaths due to it in Delhi are increasing daily, but the chief minister has said the people should learn to live with it. Such a statement does not help the people of Delhi in dealing with coronavirus spread, he stated.

Bidhuri charged lack of adequate test and treatment facilities for corona infection in Delhi. "We urge the chief minister to strengthen the health system of Delhi. This is the time to deal with the coronavirus and not to shine through TV channels and advertisements," Bidhuri said.

Under attack over the alleged lack of transparency and under-reporting of coronavirus deaths in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there is no reason to hide anything and no case will go unaccounted for. Jain said the Health Department has asked hospitals to send death reports and summaries at the earliest. "I have read the news today. There is no reason to hide anything. We have asked hospitals to send death reports or death summaries at the earliest. I give you guarantee that no case will go unaccounted for," Jain told reporters. As per the latest figures of Delhi government, the city has recorded total 6,542 coronavirus patients and 68 Covid-19 deaths so far.

