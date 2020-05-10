Left Menu
Will accept if all parties agree to unopposed Legislative Council poll: Maharashtra BJP

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Sunday that his party would accept if all the parties agree to unopposed elections to the Legislative Council (LC) in the State.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar . Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Sunday that his party would accept if all the parties agree to unopposed elections to the Legislative Council (LC) in the State. "If every (major) party agrees to unopposed election to the Legislative Council in the State, the BJP will also agree. We have fielded four candidates according to its strength. If unopposed elections are to happen, the Chief Minister would have to take the Congress along," Shelar told ANI.

Elections to the nine Legislative Council seats, which fell vacant on April 24, were withheld due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the poll panel recently granted permission for holding the election to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra on May 21 and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections. (ANI)

'The Batman' will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM's video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

More than 4.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 277,092 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1517 GMT on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the g...

FACTBOX-What lockdown changes did UK prime minister Johnson announce?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced there would be no immediate end to lockdown in Britain, but he outlined plans to begin gradually easing some of the measures which have shut down much of the economy for nearly seven weeks.Fo...

Experts worry CDC is sidelined in coronavirus response

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the coronavirus outbreak taking a backseat to other concerns within the Trump administration. That leaves public health experts outside governm...

Northeast students asked to leave DU hostel premises, Minister Jitendra Singh intervenes, assures students to stay

Delhi University students stuck in the North-eastern house for women said that they were asked to vacate the hostel by May 31 but the Minister of Development of North-eastern Region DONER Jitendra Singh intervened in the matter and assured ...
