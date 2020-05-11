On National Technology Day, PM hails those at forefront of research to defeat COVID-19

On the National Technology Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat coronavirus and remembered the "exceptional achievement" of the country's scientists in carrying out the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

On this day in 1998, India successfully conducted first of its five nuclear tests under the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history," Modi said in a series of tweets.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make, he said. The prime minister said, "Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat coronavirus." Modi said he hoped that the humankind will keep harnessing technology to create a healthier and better planet.