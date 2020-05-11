Left Menu
Development News Edition

On National Technology Day, PM hails those at forefront of research to defeat COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 09:05 IST
On National Technology Day, PM hails those at forefront of research to defeat COVID-19

On the National Technology Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat coronavirus and remembered the "exceptional achievement" of the country's scientists in carrying out the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

On this day in 1998, India successfully conducted first of its five nuclear tests under the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history," Modi said in a series of tweets.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make, he said. The prime minister said, "Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat coronavirus." Modi said he hoped that the humankind will keep harnessing technology to create a healthier and better planet.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Global Dream Day inspires every one of us to dream

Inspiring everyone to dream, BUCKiTDREAM has organised the world-first dream event Global Dream Day on May 11. By simply downloading BUCKiTDREAM from the Apple or Google app store, one can create and share dreams - and follow other dreamers...

Soccer-England should replace Neville with former US coach Ellis: Aluko

Jill Ellis, who led the United States to back-to-back Womens World Cup titles, would make the ideal replacement for England head coach Phil Neville when he leaves the job next year, former striker Eniola Aluko has said. England womens head ...

European leagues move at different speeds toward restart

As European leagues prepare to return from the enforced coronavirus break, screening tests are revealing cases in various championships, although, as yet, not calling into question plans to resume playing. Germany still plans to be the firs...

PGF provides over $1.5 million to Māori farming operations 

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing more than 1.5 million to two Whenua Mori farming operations in Northland so under-utilised land can be restored to higher productivity and profitability, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020