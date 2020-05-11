India's ability to develop ventilators, PPEs outshines amid COVID-19 crisis: Union Health Minister

On the occasion of National Technology Day on Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India's hidden potential to develop and produce ventilators, PPEs and masks in large numbers was highlighted at times when the country is struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking to the reporters, Dr Vardhan said, "India's hidden ability has been highlighted as we are developing ventilators, PPEs, masks, sanitizers via new technologies. The theme of Technology Day this time is to re-boost our economy using Science and Technology. Today it has become very important to work on science that can find solutions to people's problems, we call it 'purpose science' or 'purpose economy," said Vardhan.

"One lakh PPEs are being developed in a day," he added. "Today is an important day in the history of India. On May 11, 1998 our beloved Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji had formally announced the development of this country as a big nuclear power by conducting Pokhran tests. We are remembering Dr APJ Kalam and Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. This is the 22nd Technology Day," said Dr Vardhan.

Union Health Minister expressed confidence that scientists will continue to fight against COVID-19. "We have isolated this virus and now the genetic sequencing of the virus is being carried out on a very large scale. We are collaborating with WHO. I wish all the scientists work to fight with COVID-19," said Dr Vardhan.

"Economy is being opened gradually, we have to fight with COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy," he added. (ANI)