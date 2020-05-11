HD Kumaraswamy urges Yediyurappa to demand 'COVID Package' from PM Modi during interaction

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to urge PM Narendra Modi to give a 'COVID Package' to Karnataka. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said that Yediyurappa should raise the demand during the course of the meeting scheduled to be held today with the PM, which will also be attended by Chief Ministers of other states.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with CMs from different states on coronavirus control and lockdown today. The state's CM BS Yediyurappa will also be in it. At this meeting, BSY should urge Modi to offer a 'COVID Package' to the state," Kumaraswamy's tweet, roughly translated in English from Kannada, read. In subsequent tweets, the JDS leader said that, "The central government has set up a PM Cares Fund for the fight against Corona. As MPs, entrepreneurs and citizens have made generous donations. BSY must convince Modi that the state has not received adequate financial support from the Center so far."

He further said that the package could be utilised for "medical procedures", "financial compensation for the affected people." Kumaraswamy also said that "In addition to the 'COVID Package', other dues from the Center, including GST dues, flood relief, etc should also be asked for by BS Yediyurappa at the meeting with Modi."

PM Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, through video conference, with state Chief Ministers on Monday at 3 pm to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The Prime Minister had earlier interacted with Chief Ministers four times over the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing.

The upcoming interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17. (ANI)