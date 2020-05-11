Left Menu
HD Kumaraswamy urges Yediyurappa to demand 'COVID Package' from PM Modi during interaction

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to urge PM Narendra Modi to give a 'COVID Package' to Karnataka.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:55 IST
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to urge PM Narendra Modi to give a 'COVID Package' to Karnataka. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said that Yediyurappa should raise the demand during the course of the meeting scheduled to be held today with the PM, which will also be attended by Chief Ministers of other states.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with CMs from different states on coronavirus control and lockdown today. The state's CM BS Yediyurappa will also be in it. At this meeting, BSY should urge Modi to offer a 'COVID Package' to the state," Kumaraswamy's tweet, roughly translated in English from Kannada, read. In subsequent tweets, the JDS leader said that, "The central government has set up a PM Cares Fund for the fight against Corona. As MPs, entrepreneurs and citizens have made generous donations. BSY must convince Modi that the state has not received adequate financial support from the Center so far."

He further said that the package could be utilised for "medical procedures", "financial compensation for the affected people." Kumaraswamy also said that "In addition to the 'COVID Package', other dues from the Center, including GST dues, flood relief, etc should also be asked for by BS Yediyurappa at the meeting with Modi."

PM Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, through video conference, with state Chief Ministers on Monday at 3 pm to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The Prime Minister had earlier interacted with Chief Ministers four times over the COVID-19 situation via video conferencing.

The upcoming interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. The ongoing lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Latest News

Local official sacked as COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan reports six new cases

A local official was sacked for poor management in the central Chinese city of Wuhan after six new infections were reported in the COVID-19 epicentre which remained virus free for over 30 days, the state-run media reported on Monday. Zhang ...

Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus

Over 80 artistes, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor, and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the track Guzar Jayega, which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, narrated by Bachch...

Diplo confirms welcoming first child with model Jevon King

DJ-music producer Diplo has confirmed that he and model Jevon King have welcomed their first child together. Diplo made the revelation on Sunday in a Mothers Day Instagram tribute. He shared three photos -- the first showing himself as a ...

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur: Officials.

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur Officials....
