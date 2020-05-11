Mamata slams Centre for targetting Bengal to get 'political mileage' during lockdown

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the central government for allegedly targetting her state to get "political mileage" when the coronavirus outbreak has gripped the country. "We are together in this crisis. However, somehow West Bengal has been targeted by the central government to get political mileage," said Banerjee during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cornering the Centre over resuming train services and opening airports, she asked what is the point of continuing with the lockdown, which has been imposed to contain coronavirus spread. "When the Centre has opened almost everything including the opening of land borders, starting trains and opening airports, then what is the point in continuing with further lockdown," she said.

The TMC supremo alleged that central teams deputed for supervision and monitoring has taken away much of the time of state senior officials focusing on the fight against COVID-19. "Besides central government instructions and advisories, central teams have been deputed for supervision and monitoring, which had taken away much of the time of senior officers from focusing on the fight against COVID-19," Banerjee said. (ANI)