Karnataka Congress urges state govt to extend term of Panchayat members

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state government should extend the term of Panchayat members for another six months as the elections are not possible at this point in time due to COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:21 IST
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

He also attacked the state government on several issues including that of migrant workers and demanded that the government should release a white paper regarding its policies. "BJP government in Karnataka is doing politics in groceries and food products' distribution with their party symbols. Karnataka government has not distributed groceries to deserving people. This government in Karnataka does not have any proper details about how much food and groceries should be distributed and to whom," Shivakumar said.

He also attacked the state government on several issues including that of migrant workers and demanded that the government should release a white paper regarding its policies. "BJP government in Karnataka is doing politics in groceries and food products' distribution with their party symbols. Karnataka government has not distributed groceries to deserving people. This government in Karnataka does not have any proper details about how much food and groceries should be distributed and to whom," Shivakumar said.

The KPCC President targeted the government on its proposed legislation regarding Labour law and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). "This government is preparing a blueprint to dilute the labour law. They are also planning to bring the APMC Bill which will hurt farmers. We will not accept it and we will not allow it to come in existence, we will protest against the government on these issues," he added. (ANI)

