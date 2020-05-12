Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-month plan needed to deal with COVID-19 crisis, immediate relief unlikely: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:42 IST
3-month plan needed to deal with COVID-19 crisis, immediate relief unlikely: Mamata

An early relief from the COVID- 19 crisis is unlikely, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, and underscored the need for a three-month plan to deal with the situation. Banerjee also claimed that people were facing problems since the imposition of the lockdown on March 25 as the move was "poorly planned".

"Don't think we will get relief from the COVID-19 crisis anytime soon. We should have a three-month short term plan in place to tackle the situation," she said after a review meeting with state officials. Talking about her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video conference with chief ministers on Monday, Banerjee said Bengal gained nothing from the meeting and was left "empty-handed".

The Centre is yet to clear the "legitimate financial dues" of the state, she claimed. "I have raised several issues during the meeting with PM. But I must say we always return empty-handed after our meetings with PM. We are yet to get our dues," the chief minister said.

Banerjee also said areas under red zones will soon be given more relaxations. "The red zones would be further divided into three categories. Steps would also be taken to restart the 100-day work scheme in the non-containment areas," she said.

Referring to the communal clashes that broke out in Hooghly district last week, Banerjee said action will be taken against those found guilty. "Stern action will be taken against those involved in communal clashes amid the lockdown. No one will be spared if found guilty," she added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Dharavi reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 962

46 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Tuesday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. With the new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of positive cases in the area rise to 962.The COVID-1...

Health minister on holidays was repeating travel advice - UK PM's spokesman

Comments by Britains health minister that people are unlikely to be able to go on international holidays this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic simply reflected current guidance, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on...

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF): Order.

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF Order....

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death; total cases 962 and fatalities 31: BMC official.

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death total cases 962 and fatalities 31 BMC official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020