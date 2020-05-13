Left Menu
Development News Edition

On tape, Bolsonaro cites family reasons to swap top Rio cop -source

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 13-05-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 02:23 IST
On tape, Bolsonaro cites family reasons to swap top Rio cop -source
Representative image

In a recorded cabinet meeting, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro cited persecution of his family as a reason to replace the head of the federal police in Rio de Janeiro, according to a person familiar with the tape reviewed on Tuesday by investigators. Lawyers for former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who quit last month accusing Bolsonaro of trying to meddle in police investigations, said the video "entirely confirmed" Moro's allegations, which led to a probe by Brazil's top prosecutor.

Bolsonaro said he was not worried about the investigation and that the federal police had never investigated his family. He said the words "federal police" did not come up on the recording in question, which he said should have been destroyed. After transcribing the video and interviewing ministers involved, Brazil's prosecutor general will decide whether to charge the president with obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

If the Supreme Court and two-thirds of the lower house of Congress see merit to any charges, Bolsonaro would be suspended from office and stand trial before the top court.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil coronavirus cases surpass Germany

Brazils confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 177,589 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry, surpassing Germanys 170,508 confirmed cases of the disease.Brazil also declared 881 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record for a single day. Th...

Andhra minister slams TDP chief for criticism over state's acquisition of Kakinada mangrove forests

Andhra Pradesh minister for Marketing and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao on Tuesday hit out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his criticism of the government over the land acquisition of Kakinada mangrove forests for the Housing f...

Russia slams U.S. assertion at U.N. that it remains party to Iran nuclear deal

Russias U.N. ambassador slammed the United States on Tuesday as ridiculous for arguing it was still a member of the Iran nuclear deal two years after it quit, so Washington could trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions on Tehran.Th...

Brazil has processed 337,595 coronavirus tests -health official

Brazil has processed 337,595 tests for the novel coronavirus in official labs, a health ministry official said on Tuesday, up from around 181,000 tests on April 22, when the government previously reported testing numbers.Eduardo Macario, de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020