Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat Ocasio-Cortez will serve on Biden's climate change panel

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 09:42 IST
Democrat Ocasio-Cortez will serve on Biden's climate change panel

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve on a panel helping Joe Biden develop climate policy, an aide to the congresswoman said, providing a prominent liberal voice who could help the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's efforts to win his party's full support.

Ocasio-Cortez, who had backed fellow liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders' bid for the Democratic nomination, will advise on climate policy as one of Sanders' representatives on a council Biden set up in collaboration with his onetime rival, a representative of Ocasio-Cortez said by email on Tuesday. "She made the decision with members of the Climate Justice community - and she will be fully accountable to them and the larger advocacy community during this process," the aide said.

"She believes the movement will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system." A spokesman for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal working hours.

Biden had said earlier on Tuesday in an interview with 8 News Now in Las Vegas that Ocasio-Cortez would take a role on one of his policy committees but did not offer details. Ocasio-Cortez, considered a Democratic rising star, is known for backing a "Green New Deal" plan that would attempt a faster transition away from fossil fuels with more government intervention than policies Biden embraced as a candidate for his party's nomination.

Biden has been working with the left flank of his own party in an effort to shore up support ahead of his Nov. 3 election against President Donald Trump, which has not supported efforts to take action on climate change and has focused on increasing production of oil, gas and coal on federal and private land. Sanders dropped out of the Democratic presidential nominating contest in April, making Biden the presumptive nominee.

At that time, Biden and Sanders committed to working together to create six policy working groups on issues including the economy, education, criminal justice, immigration and climate change. Ocasio-Cortez has said she expects to ultimately support Biden's candidacy but that she wanted to see him refine his stances on issues including climate change.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Mexican nurse who appealed for respect now has coronavirus

A Mexican nursing supervisor who touched the hearts of the nation when she made a tearful appeal for respect for health care professionals said Tuesday she has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Fabiana Zepeda is the head of nursing f...

Goa CM welcomes Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost the economy in the aftermath of COVID-19. I believe that the financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore announce...

Soccer-London mayor Khan opposed to Premier League June restart

London mayor Sadiq Khan is opposed to the idea of the Premier League resuming in the capital next month while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause hundreds of deaths in the UK each day, a spokesperson for the mayors office has said.The ...

S.Korea shoppers line up before dawn ahead of expected Chanel price hike

More than a hundred shoppers waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul on Wednesday, as they rushed to buy products in the hope of beating price increases expected to kick in later in the week.This came even aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020