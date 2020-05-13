Ukraine passes banking bill needed for $5 bln IMF aid deal

Ukraine passes banking bill needed for $5 bln IMF aid dealReuters | Kiev | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:41 IST
Ukraine's parliament passed a banking reform bill on Wednesday, paving the way for a $5 billion International Monetary Fund aid package that Kiev says is needed to stave off default as the coronavirus pandemic pulls the country into recession.
Addressing lawmakers before the vote, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said he expected the first loan tranche to be disbursed by the end of May. The deal is also expected to unlock more aid from the World Bank and other overseas institutions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- International Monetary Fund
- Kiev
- World Bank
ALSO READ
World Bank to provide additional $135 mln for Ukraine health care
World Bank approves $135m to boost Ukraine’s healthcare response to COVID-19
Ukraine to ease lockdown restrictions
Health minister urges patience as Ukraine passes 10,000 coronavirus cases
Coronavirus no excuse to block peace monitoring in E. Ukraine - foreign ministers