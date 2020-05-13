Left Menu
Nothing for poor in economic package, meant for those who have already looted country: Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday targeted the Central goverment over Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, stating that there was nothing for the poor in it and it was 'meant for those who have looted crores of rupees in the name of non-performing assets (NPA)'.

Updated: 13-05-2020 23:55 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"One thing is clear in the economic package that the unscrupulous people who have already looted millions of crores of rupees in the name of NPA, the government has made arrangements for them to loot the country again. There is nothing for the poor, they have been left at the mercy of the Almighty," Singh tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become "self-reliant" and deal with the slowdown in the economy due to the COVID-19 crisis.He had also announced that the fourth phase of lockdown will be completely redesigned with new rules and will commence from May 18. (ANI)

