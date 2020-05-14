BJP vice president visits community kitchen at its 50 days of service

BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday visited a community kitchen being run by party workers in the national capital and lauded their efforts, noting that it has served over 70,000 needy people since its inception. The kitchen, 'seva rasoi', was set up in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi when the lockdown came into effect on March 25 and completed 50 days on Thursday. Sahasrabuddhe, a Rajya Sabha MP, said it has been the party's endeavour to ensure nobody goes to sleep hungry during the coronavirus lockdown and praised party leader Virendra Sachdeva for overseeing the exercise at the community kitchen.