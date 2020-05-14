Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump threatens to cut off whole relationship with China

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:11 IST
Trump threatens to cut off whole relationship with China
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to cut off the whole relationship with China in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus across the world that has killed nearly 300,000 people globally, including over 80,000 in America. "There are many things we could do. We could cut off the whole relationship," Trump told Fox Business News in an interview.

There has been increasing pressure on the president, in the last several weeks, to take action against China as lawmakers and opinion-makers feel that the COVID 19 spread across the world from Wuhan because of Chinese inaction. Responding to a question, Trump said that he does not want to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping right now. "I have a very good relationship, but I just -- right now I don't want to speak to him," he said, adding that he is very disappointed with China.

The United States has repeatedly asked China to allow the international community to go into a Wuhan lab to investigate the origins of coronavirus. "We asked to go over and they said no. They didn't want our help. And I figured that was OK because they must know what they are doing. So it was either stupidity, incompetence or deliberate," Trump said.

Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have claimed that the deadly virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected last December. China has denied covering up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak and accused the US of attempting to divert the public attention by insinuating that the virus originated from a virology laboratory in Wuhan.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

OWL tweaks roster rules for more flexibility

The Overwatch League tweaked its roster rules to allow for more flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic. The rules, which will remain in effect for the rest of the 2020 season, include reducing the minimum requirement for players under co...

Soccer-Premier League says player contracts expiring on June 30 can be extended

Premier League players whose contracts expire on June 30 will be allowed to sign short-term extensions until the season ends, chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday. The Premier League campaign usually ends in May but, with profes...

Gehlot asks officials to ensure basic facilities in special camps for migrants

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said sub-divisional officers are responsible for ensuring basic facilities such as food, drinking water and toilets in special camps set up for migrants in view of the COVID-19-induced lockd...

Man arrested for molestation

A man was arrested here for allegedly molesting a teenage girl at a shop, city police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Yadunandan Krishnarao Bawankule, resident of Khasala.Yadunandan and his friends visited an electrial appli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020