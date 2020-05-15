Telangana CM to chair meeting on May 17 over utilization of Godavari river water

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on May 17 will hold a meeting with the state cabinet ministers to discuss the action plan for utilisation of Godavari river water during the present monsoon season. The meeting, which will have the participation of ministers from the Godavari catchment area and officials, will commence at 11 am on Sunday.

The issues that are likely to be discussed during the meeting are --- What would be the quantum of water to be released from Godavari this Monsoon, how much water to be diverted to SRSP and LMD, what quantity, when should water to be released to the reservoirs, how to utilise the water. Ministers from the Godavari catchment area Prashanth Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Etela Rajender and other irrigation senior engineers are likely to be a part of the meeting. (ANI)