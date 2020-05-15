Decision on Wari processions to Pandharpur after May 30: govt

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the decision on the annual `palkhi' processions from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district to Pandharpur will be taken after May 30. Lakhs of devotees undertake `Wari' (pilgrimage on foot) to the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur in Solapur district from all parts of Maharashtra every year, but the coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow on the tradition this time.

Pawar, who is guardian minister of Pune district, held a meeting here with the trustees of Alandi, Dehu and Pandharpur temples and senior district and police officials. "The Wari has special and historical importance in the Warkari sect. It is a centuries' old tradition. We will review the coronavirus situation in the next 15 days and decision will be taken about the palkhi procession after May 30 by taking all the stakeholders in confidence," Pawar said.

In a late evening statement, Pawar also said that no smaller `dindis' (groups) or `palkhis' (palanquins) will be allowed to join the procession without the government's permission. "Several dindis and palkhis from various parts of the district head towards Pandharpur but this time, prior permission of the government will be needed to take out such dindis or palanquins," he said.

Vikas Dhage Patil, one of the chief trustees of Alandi temple, said they will follow the government's guidelines. "Whatever decision the state government takes, we will welcome it," he said.