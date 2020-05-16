Left Menu
Development News Edition

Impoverished Burundi, battered by violence and coronavirus, gears up for elections

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 16-05-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 11:33 IST
Impoverished Burundi, battered by violence and coronavirus, gears up for elections

Burundi will have its first competitive presidential election since the civil war erupted in 1993, but simmering political violence and fears that campaign rallies could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus have already marred the campaign. President Pierre Nkurunziza is stepping down, although he intends to remain a prominent force in the impoverished East African nation.

He nominated Evariste Ndayishimiye, a retired army general, as his successor for the ruling CNDD-FDD party. The party is to hold its last rally on Saturday. The election will be held Wednesday. Six other candidates are running, including opposition leader Agathon Rwasa, deputy chairman of the national assembly and leader of the CNL party.

Rwasa has been able to open offices and hold large rallies around the country, said Nelleke van de Walle of the research organisation International Crisis Group. "The ruling party and the government is trying to show that this is a legitimate process," she said.

But Burundi said most election observers would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Journalists face the constant threat of arrest or attack; many have fled. Some civil society organisations have been closed. Last year the government shut down the United Nations human rights office after repeated criticism that the youth wing of the ruling party and the security services were torturing, gang-raping and murdering political opponents. Rights groups say those attacks have increased in the run-up to Wednesday's presidential, legislative and municipal elections.

Both Ndayishimiye and Rwasa were senior commanders in predominantly Hutu militias during the country's decade-long civil war that killed around 300,000 people. Nkurunziza came to power in 2005 as part of a peace deal. The country was plunged into violence again in 2015 after Nkurunziza sought a third term in office, a move his opponents said violated the constitution and terms of the 2005 deal.

Nearly half a million people fled and the economy never recovered. The violent protests eventually subsided but low-level political violence continues. Voters who spoke to Reuters were too fearful to give their names. A 45-year-old vegetable seller in the capital, Bujumbura, supported the ruling party because it had provided welfare.

"They give us rice and beans and can build houses for the most vulnerable among us like elders or widows," she said. But a jobless 32-year-old supported the opposition.

"All of us need change, many Burundians need ... one to end this daily violence, these killings, this rampant corruption and economic embezzlement," he said. Nkurunziza will remain president until August, and a new constitution has given him sweeping powers to declare a state of emergency if the results are disputed.

This week his government expelled the country representative for the World Health Organisation despite mounting fears that Burundi's election rallies could help spread of the new coronavirus. The nation of 11 million has reported 27 cases so far but has only carried out about 520 tests in total. (Writing by Nairobi newsroom. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Vice Prez, PM condole death of 24 migrant workers in UP road accident

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh, saying the government is carrying out relief work in full swing. At least 24 migrant l...

6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nepal, tally rise to 273

Nepals Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday morning confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 taking the national tally to 273. As per the statement made by the Ministry, Bardiya, Siraha, Sarlahi, and Chitwan have reported one new case eac...

‘American Idol’ renewed for season four by ABC

Broadcasting company ABC has renewed singing reality show American Idol for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the current seasons live finale on Sunday. The top seven going into the finale are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco M...

Akhilesh Yadav calls Auraiya accident 'indescribable sadness'; offers financial aid

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of 24 migrant labourers in Auraiya as indescribable sadness, saying such accidents are not deaths, but murders. At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020