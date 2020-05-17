White House says Trump fired State Dept watchdog at Pompeo's request

White House says Trump fired State Dept watchdog at Pompeo's requestReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 02:04 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump fired the State Department's inspector general following a recommendation by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the White House said on Saturday.
"Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed," a White House official said after two top Democrats announced a probe into the Republican president's Friday night firing of the department's internal watchdog, Steve Linick.
