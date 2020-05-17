Left Menu
COVID-19: Limited file movement, disinfected files in Delhi govt offices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 14:29 IST
COVID-19: Limited file movement, disinfected files in Delhi govt offices

Amid the coronavirus scare in the city, movement of files in Delhi government offices has become "limited", with officers keeping handy gloves to sign and write comments on files related to urgent matters, officials said. Some babus have also stopped asking their peons to fetch them a glass of water or heat food in the microwave to maintain social distancing.

Three officials of Delhi government, who did not wish to be named, said that if a file pertains to an urgent matter involving COVID-19 or any other important issue, it is disinfected before being placed before the official concerned. The measures come in the backdrop of several Delhi government employees being infected with coronavirus.

"Most officials wear gloves before signing and writing down comments on urgent files. They sanitise hands after signing files," an official said. There are around two lakh Delhi government employees, including about 75 IAS officers and 450 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers. There are also 10,000 clerks and stenographers.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that over 400 healthcare workers have been affected by COVID-19, adding that standard protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks and regular washing of hands are being followed at government offices. "The file movement in all Delhi government offices has been limited. Before the outbreak of COVID-19, hundreds of files were put up on tables of officials every day, but these days files related to urgent and important matters are being attended to," another official said.

Umesh Batra, general secretary of Delhi Government Employees Association, said government employees are at a risk of being infected as they are engaged in different duties involving COVID-19, distribution of ration and cooked food to lakhs of the needy in the city. "I will request Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to all government employees as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19," Batra said.

He said that several government employees have been infected with the dreaded virus. On Sunday, the national capital reported 422 new cases, taking the total tally to 9,755. On Saturday, the death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi rose to 129.PTI BUN TIR DV DV

