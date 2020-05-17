Left Menu
Increased public expenditure on health will enhance India's capability to meet challenges: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday lauded the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last tranche of the economic package, saying that increased public expenditure on health will enhance the country's capability to meet challenges and future requirements.

Updated: 17-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 16:48 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday lauded the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last tranche of the economic package, saying that increased public expenditure on health will enhance the country's capability to meet challenges and future requirements. "FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ji has today announced an additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for MGNREGS scheme. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his concern and timely initiative to provide adequate work and income-earning opportunities to migrant families returning home," Nadda tweeted.

"Increased public expenditure on health, investments in ramping up health infrastructure, creation of infectious disease blocks in all districts and setting up of integrated public health labs at block levels will enhance our capability to meet health challenges & future requirements," he said in another tweet. The BJP chief said that the new public sector enterprise policy will help the PSUs focus on strategic sectors and make them more efficient and help the country realise the full potential for huge sectoral investments and growth in different sectors. "This will give a massive push to our economy," he added.

Earlier today, Sitharaman said that the government will soon come up with a new policy for public sector enterprises and all sectors of the economy will be open for private entities. She made a series of announcements after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to deal with COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

