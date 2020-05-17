Left Menu
Case against Delhi Congress chief, party workers for flouting lockdown norms

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:16 IST
DPCC president Anil Chaudhary. Image Credit: ANI

A case was registered against Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Chaudhary and some party workers for flouting lockdown norms under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Chaudhary was put under preventive detention at his house in Delhi.

"He brought a number of migrants labourers to Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border both yesterday and today. No social distancing was maintained. This could lead to further problems," police said. A large number of migrant labourers, who were walking to their native states, gathered in Ghazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border amid COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, labourers have been asked to take trains or buses. "There is a large crowd here in Ghazipur at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. We are asking them to take trains or buses. No person without a valid pass is allowed to enter the state," Prachanda Tyagi, Sub-Inspector, Uttar Pradesh Police said. (ANI)

