Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:34 IST
Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Saturday night declared a state of emergency to extend coronavirus measures without approval by Congress, touching off a torrent of criticism that the move had been unconstitutional.

Salvadoran lawmakers and prosecutors on Sunday vowed to challenge the decree, which they said had overstepped Bukele's powers. Less than a year into his administration, Bukele, a brash 38-year-old leader, has repeatedly angered rights groups, who say he has shown authoritarian tendencies. In February, Bukele and a group of soldiers armed with automatic weapons briefly occupied congress. Last month, he released startling photos of hundreds of jailed gang members stripped to underwear and pressed together in formation, horrifying advocates.

Congress approved an emergency declaration in March to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, but after an extension in April, the measure was due to expire Sunday. Lawmakers planned to discuss an extension when they reconvened on Monday. Shortly after Bukele issued his decree, the Salvadoran attorney general said in a statement that it would file a suit alleging that the move was unconstitutional with the country's top court.

But Bukele, who swept to the presidency last year with an outsider candidacy, maintained he was well within his rights. "All presidents in the democratic history of our country have had the power to declare a state of emergency and have exercised it, without legislative approval," he wrote in a post on Twitter on Sunday. "Will a president be prevented for the first time from exercising that vital power?"

Bukele's administration maintains that a civil protection law authorizes the president to declare a state of emergency if congress cannot hold a session. They contend that the risk of the coronavirus spreading further in El Salvador justifies the measures. The country has 1,338 confirmed cases of the virus and 27 deaths.

The emergency declaration, which will remain in force over the next 30 days, extends the suspension of classes, restrictions on movement in areas affected by the pandemic, and bans on gatherings of large groups. It also authorizes additional government spending during the emergency. Lawmakers and civil society groups urged an investigation to determine whether Bukele had exceeded his powers.

"What would an autocrat do if Congress did not pass a law on his behalf? I would issue a decree. This has just been done by the young Salvadoran leader (Nayib Bukele) with a state of emergency. Another serious setback," José Vivanco, executive director for the Americas for U.S.-based Human Rights Watch, wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 1,467,065 coronavirus cases, 88,709 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported 1,467,065 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 31,967 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,394 to 88,709.The CDC ...

Bolsonaro snaps photos with kids at Brazil protest defying health advice

Wearing a face mask, Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro posed for photographs with kids plucked out of a crowd of supporters on Sunday, disregarding public health advice aimed at containing one of the worlds worst coronavirus outbreaks.Bolson...

Cong demands PM, Sitharaman apologise to migrant workers for 'dramabaaz' remark

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for describing Rahul Gandhis interaction with a group of labourers on their way home a drama, and demanded that she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to migrant...

Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Saturday night declared a state of emergency to extend coronavirus measures without approval by Congress, touching off a torrent of criticism that the move had been unconstitutional.Salvadoran lawmakers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020