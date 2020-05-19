Left Menu
New J-K domicile rules will give 'long due' rights to refugees, KPs: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 11:41 IST
New J-K domicile rules will give 'long due' rights to refugees, KPs: Nadda

The BJP on Tuesday hailed the new domicile rules notified in Jammu and Kashmir, with its president J P Nadda saying they will give the "long due" rights to all refugees as well as to Kashmiri Pandits living outside the union territory. People belonging to West Pakistan, Valmikis, women marrying outside communities, non-registered Kashmiri migrants and displaced people will soon get domicile under a new set of rules issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday. "The new domicile rules gazetted in J&K are a welcome step. This will give the long due rights to all refugees incl those from West Pak, SC workers from rest of India settled in J&K for decades, children of KPs living outside J&K to claim domicile now. Equality & Dignity for all," he said on Twitter.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that the Jammu and Kashmir government has now notified new domicile rules. "The domicile rules notified now replace the erstwhile J&K permanent resident rules that stood abrogated along with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. This is something that India had long waited for," he said.

