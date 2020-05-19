Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt trying to discontinue farm loan waiver scheme: Cong

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:00 IST
MP govt trying to discontinue farm loan waiver scheme: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh was "conspiring" to discontinue the farm loan waiver for farmers which was launched by then chief minister Kamal Nath. Addressing a press conference, state Congress unit working president Jitu Patwari said the party would move court in the event of the state government depriving farmers of the loan waiver, which was implemented after the Congress came to power in December 2018.

"After toppling the Congress government (in March 2020), the BJP regime is now conspiring to end the farm loan waiver. We will move court if the BJP stops the loan waiver and also raise this issue during the upcoming by-elections for 24 assembly seats," he said, adding that the Congress will return to power after winning the bypolls. Patwari's statement came hours after Minister for Home and Health Narottam Mishra termed the loan waiver scheme as a "scam".

When asked about it, Patwari said the state government can investigate if it wants. Nath had launched the Rs 50,000-crore farm debt-waiver scheme named 'Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana' in January 2019, which he had said would benefit 55 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Patwari also questionned the "huge difference" in the expenses incurred by the state government and neighbouring Rajasthan, which is ruled by the Congress, per day per person in quarantine centres. "The Congress government in Rajasthan is spending Rs 2,444 per day per person staying at quarantine centres while the similar expenditure in Madhya Pradesh is Rs 5,240.

Why is such a huge difference in the expenses?" he questionned. He also alleged that the state government had discontinued the Indira Jyoti Yojana, "as a result of which one crore power consumers in Madhya Pradesh are receiving inflated electricity bills".

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Maha reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, tally 37,158: Tope

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported2,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to37,158, Health Minister Rajesh Tope saidThe COVID-19 cases on Tuesday increased by 2,100,taking the tally to 37,158, he said in a televised addressTope sa...

Embarking on post-Brexit trade talks, UK sets out new global tariff regime

The United Kingdom announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime on Tuesday to give it leverage in trade talks, maintaining the European Unions 10 duty on cars but cutting levies on tens of billions of dollars of supply chain imports. The new t...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to restrict universities, colleges from charging gross amounts as tuition fees

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to Central government and University Grant Commission UGC to ensure that the universities and colleges are restricted form charging gross amounts as tuition fees. The petition...

'Nothing off-limits': Thyssenkrupp could sell steel business in historic shift

Thyssenkrupp could sell most of its steelmaking division, its CEO said on Tuesday, marking a historic reversal in strategy for the German conglomerate which has built its 200-year-old legacy as an industrial champion on the business.Nothing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020