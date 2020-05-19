MP govt trying to discontinue farm loan waiver scheme: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh was "conspiring" to discontinue the farm loan waiver for farmers which was launched by then chief minister Kamal Nath. Addressing a press conference, state Congress unit working president Jitu Patwari said the party would move court in the event of the state government depriving farmers of the loan waiver, which was implemented after the Congress came to power in December 2018.

"After toppling the Congress government (in March 2020), the BJP regime is now conspiring to end the farm loan waiver. We will move court if the BJP stops the loan waiver and also raise this issue during the upcoming by-elections for 24 assembly seats," he said, adding that the Congress will return to power after winning the bypolls. Patwari's statement came hours after Minister for Home and Health Narottam Mishra termed the loan waiver scheme as a "scam".

When asked about it, Patwari said the state government can investigate if it wants. Nath had launched the Rs 50,000-crore farm debt-waiver scheme named 'Jai Kisan Rin Mukti Yojana' in January 2019, which he had said would benefit 55 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Patwari also questionned the "huge difference" in the expenses incurred by the state government and neighbouring Rajasthan, which is ruled by the Congress, per day per person in quarantine centres. "The Congress government in Rajasthan is spending Rs 2,444 per day per person staying at quarantine centres while the similar expenditure in Madhya Pradesh is Rs 5,240.

Why is such a huge difference in the expenses?" he questionned. He also alleged that the state government had discontinued the Indira Jyoti Yojana, "as a result of which one crore power consumers in Madhya Pradesh are receiving inflated electricity bills".