Virus: 5.9L people employed in 46,000 EGS works, says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Tuesday said over 5.92 lakh people were employed in more than 46,000 works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He said laborers being hired for the works are being given sanitizers etc and all care was taken to ensure there is no spread of the coronavirus.

In various districts, 5,92,525 laborers are employed in 46,539 EGS works, Thackeray said.