Maha BJP tweets old video of lockdown woes, deletes it later

Maha BJP tweets old video of lockdown woes, deletes it laterPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:03 IST
The Maharashtra BJP was left embarrassed on Tuesday after it tweeted an old video of people suffering during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and then had to delete it after being criticised by netizens and Congress leaders. The BJP, while tweeting the video on Monday, had claimed COVID-19 patients, people and frontline staff combating the outbreak were suffering in Maharashtra even as the fourth phase of the lockdown had commenced.
However, it was revealed on Tuesday that the video was an old one shot in April. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "It exposes the BJP and its politics of spreading fake news and videos.
The party is not acting sensibly in the current situation." Leader of opposition and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, however, claimed ignorance about the episode. Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, he said, "I am not sure if the video is tweeted by any official handle of BJP or not. I will find out more on it and take necessary steps." PTI ND BNM BNM
