Lesotho's new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro sworn in

Reuters | Maseru | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:44 IST
Lesotho's new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro sworn in
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lesotho's new Prime Minister, Mwhereoeketsi Majoro, was sworn in on Wednesday morning, a day after his predecessor resigned over a murder case. Majoro took the oath at the king's palace in front of dignitaries, a Reuters witness saw.

Longstanding veteran politician Thomas Thabane had bowed to pressure to resign on Tuesday. (Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by John Stonestreet)

