Croatia president calls parliamentary election for July 5

Croatia president calls parliamentary election for July 5Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:14 IST
The Croatian President Zoran Milanovic called on Wednesday a parliamentary election for July 5, a statement issued by his office said.
The election will pit the ruling center-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) against the top opposition party Social Democrats (SDP) which slightly trail behind in opinion polls. Neither party is expected to win an outright majority, so a coalition government with smaller parties is almost certain.
