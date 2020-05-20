Left Menu
Croatia president calls parliamentary election for July 5

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:14 IST
President Zoran Milanovic (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (z_milanovic)

The Croatian President Zoran Milanovic called on Wednesday a parliamentary election for July 5, a statement issued by his office said.

The election will pit the ruling center-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) against the top opposition party Social Democrats (SDP) which slightly trail behind in opinion polls. Neither party is expected to win an outright majority, so a coalition government with smaller parties is almost certain.

