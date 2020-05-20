Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patil takes dig at Fadnavis for seeking Maha relief package

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:08 IST
Patil takes dig at Fadnavis for seeking Maha relief package

A day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded the Maharashtra government declare a financial package like the Centre did, state minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday took a dig at him, saying he expressed lack of confidence in the Modi regimes Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic stimulus. Patil also criticised Fadnavis for targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centres Rs 20 lakh crore special package.

The Water Resources Minister said the advice of Fadnavis, on whom Pawar should write a letter to, is not required and asked the BJP leader to not play politics when the fight against COVID-19 is on. With Fadnavis meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari time and again, Patil said the BJP leader should instead see Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and collectively fight the battle against COVID-19.

Patil hailed the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their efforts in containing the spread of the disease. Our friends (Fadnavis) demanded a package by the state government like the one Centre announced. This demand, in a way, is expressing distrust in the Centres package, Patil told reporters during a press conference online.

The Modi governments package is of Rs 20 lakh crore. There should be no problem in taking for granted that that package will give relief to all the people, he added. The senior NCP minister, whose party is a key constituent in the Sena-led government, asked the Centre to share with the state around Rs 11,000 crore of pending dues.

We are trying to resume economic activities, but we should also get our dues from the Centre, he added. Patil further said Pawar speaks with the chief minister on the phone or meets the latter in person to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

Since, the prime minister is away (in Delhi), Pawar writes letters to him, Patil added. Letters are written to those who are away. Hence, our friends (Fadnavis) should not advise us what Pawar Saheb should do and what he should not, Patil quipped.

Stating that Fadnavis in the past met Koshyari for political reasons, Patil said it is not the time to play politics, but to fight the disease collectively. But some people are playing politics in Maharashtra and are being restless, Patil said and advised these people to refrain from playing politics.

Patil said Fadnavis, a former chief minister, should make suggestions to the state government on tackling the COVID-19 crisis instead of pestering the Governor. It is not right in the given circumstances to pester the Governor time and again and demoralise the state machinery.

"I am sure, Devendra Fadnavis will meet the chief minister or the deputy chief minister instead of the Governor, Patil added. To a question about BJP leader Subramanian Swamy reportedly asking Thackeray to snap ties with the Congress and NCP or else the two parties will destroy the Sena president in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, Patil said, Confusion is being created, the state government is being defamed and politics is being played." "Swamys tweet shows what is the plan from gully to Delhi," Patil quipped without elaborating.

He said the Maharashtra government has handled the coronavirus situation properly. Patil said the state government and the BMC have helped migrant workers, are making available beds for COVID-19 patients on a big scale and provided 330 ambulances to ferry patients to hospitals in Mumbai.

The minister said, 4.26 lakh migrant workers have returned to their respective native states by 320 trains. As many as 187 trains have departed to UP, 44 to Bihar, 30 to Madhya Pradesh, 15 to Jharkhand and 13 to Rajasthan. From Mumbai alone, 150 trains departed." Patil said a sum of Rs 75 crore has been spent from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund on tickets and for arranging trains to other states to transport migrant workers..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

71-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Greater Noida, toll rises to 6

A 71-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Greater Noida on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar to six, a hospital official said. The man, from Sikandrabad in the adjoining Bulandshahr distric...

YouTube launches bedtime reminder feature for responsible surfing

Adding on to the take a break feature, YouTube on Wednesday said that it is rolling out a new bedtime reminder feature that will help users to log off late at night.According to The Verge, the two features are a part of the broader set of Y...

France's coronavirus deaths on the rise again, at 28,132

French health authorities reported 110 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 0.4, bringing the total to 28,132, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the U.S., Britain and Italy.On Tuesday, the death toll had gone down ...

Biggest spike of 32 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 32 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 281 on Wednesday, officials said. There are 149 active cases of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020