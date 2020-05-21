UP govt making COVID-19 outbreak look like criminal problem rather than medical one: Akhilesh

Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has filed "thousands of FIRs" in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, making it look like a "criminal problem rather than a medical one". "Thousands of FIRs are being filed in Uttar Pradesh in connection with coronavirus which is making it look like a criminal problem rather than a medical one. "Because of the bad state of the quarantine centres and the BJP government's discriminatory policy, people are afraid of going there. BJP people need to change their narrow outlook," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi

The state police has lodged FIRs for lockdown violation and also against those found indulging in hoarding and black marketing

Besides, FIR was also lodged recently against Congress leaders in connection with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 's offer to provide 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers.