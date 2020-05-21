UK PM Johnson welcomes dismissal of untrue claims of impropriety

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman on Thursday welcomed the dismissal of what he said were vexatious and untrue claims of impropriety over his relationship with U.S tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face criminal action, the police watchdog said on Thursday.

"We welcome the fact that this politically motivated complaint has been thrown out," his spokesman said. "Such vexatious claims of impropriety in the office were untrue and unfounded." "An independent review by the Government Internal Audit Agency similarly showed the claims made by the Labour Party were false," the spokesman said. "This was not a policing matter, and we consider this was a waste of police time."