Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senators seek to sanction Chinese officials over Hong Kong

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 09:28 IST
U.S. senators seek to sanction Chinese officials over Hong Kong

Republican and Democratic U.S. senators said on Thursday they would introduce legislation to impose sanctions on Chinese officials for violating Hong Kong's independence, after Beijing moved to impose a new security law on the former British colony.

The bill, to be introduced by Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Democrat Chris Van Hollen, would also impose secondary sanctions on banks that do business with entities found to violate the law guaranteeing Hong Kong's autonomy. A Chinese official said on Thursday that China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, drawing a warning from President Donald Trump that Washington would react "very strongly."

"This bipartisan legislation will impose serious penalties on those working to strip Hong Kong of its autonomy," Van Hollen said in a statement. Members of Congress from both parties have been taking a more aggressive tone on China as President Donald Trump has ramped up a war of words with Beijing over responsibility for the global coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

India's GDP could soar by 20 per cent post lockdown, predicts Goldman Sachs

Indias Gross Domestic Product GDP could soar by 20 percent in the third quarter of 2020, according to predictions by Goldman Sachs which have been started by The Economist in a detailed story on Economic Lockdowns and their implications. Th...

Devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha disturbing: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the widespread devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha is disturbing, as he condoled the death of those killed in the natural calamity. Cyclone Amphan has left 77 people dea...

TN Governor promulgates ordinance to take temporary possession of Jayalalithaa's residence

Chennai, May 22 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas residence to convert it into a memorial, the state government said on Friday. The or...

Arturo Vidal expresses desire to stay with Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal expressed his desire to stay with the club amid links with a move to Inter. I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, of course I want to continue. Now I am more prepared than ever, Goal.com quoted Vida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020