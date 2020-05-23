Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP demands capping of MRP of N95 masks, action against hoarders

Former BJP MP Kirti Somaiya has written a letter to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope alleging black marketing and hoarding of masks by many traders and manufacturers and demanded to cap MRP of N95 masks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 14:25 IST
BJP demands capping of MRP of N95 masks, action against hoarders
Former BJP MP Kirti Somaiya (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former BJP MP Kirti Somaiya has written a letter to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope alleging black marketing and hoarding of masks by many traders and manufacturers and demanded to cap MRP of N95 masks. He also demanded strict action against traders and manufacturers who are involved in black marketing of masks.

"All Doctors in Mumbai are raising concern about availability and price of N95 mask. Cost is the same but the sale price is different. The exploitation of the situation by a few manufacturers and traders. I request the government to fix prices of masks, it must be treated as an essential commodity and it should be covered under Medical Emergency Act/Provisions," Somaiya wrote in the letter. "I request strong action against all hoarders and black marketers," he added.

Wearing of masks has become essential to fight COVID-19. In several states, people venturing out of their homes without wearing masks or covering their faces are being slapped with a fine. Maharashtra on Saturday continues to remain the worst-affected state with 44,582 COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trade union leader Dada Samant hangs self

Apparently fed up with the COVID situation and personal health issues, senior trade union leader Dada Samant has committed suicide by hanging in suburban Borivali, police said on Saturday. He was 92. The Maharashtra General Kamgar Union lea...

Non-usage of saliva on balls will be hard to implement, feels Lee

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels the latest ICC guidelines, instructing against the usage of saliva on the balls in the post-COVID-19 scenario, will be difficult to implement. The ICC Cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, has recomme...

Opened J-K Raj Bhavan for all, resolved 93,000 complaints before moving to Goa: Satya Pal Malik

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that he had opened the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhavan for everyone during his tenure as the Governor and resolved 93,000 complaints of the common people before coming to the coastal State. When I ...

Returnees failing to undergo quarantine will be jailed: Manipur CM

Migrants returning to Manipur from various parts of the country and abroad who fail to undergo mandatory quarantine will be arrested and put in jail, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, as the northeastern state logged over two dozen COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020