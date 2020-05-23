Sanjay Raut pays courtesy visit to Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday. Raj Bhavan said that "this was a courtesy call".

After the meeting, Raut took to Twitter to post a picture of him greeting Koshyari with a bow. "Well! Bhagat Singh Koshyari is elder to me so this namaskar, otherwise we had good interaction, I told him not to worry, our MVA government under leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is running fine," Raut tweeted. (ANI)