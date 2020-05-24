Left Menu
CM praises AAP MP Sanjay Singh for extending help to migrants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 12:25 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has praised AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and his wife Anita for providing migrants with food amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Sharing a video posted on Anita's Twitter account where she can be seen distributing packets of food and masks to people in a bus ferrying labourers, Kejriwal said the AAP MP has also helped hundreds of migrant labourers return to their homes.

"Our Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh ji and his wife Anita ji are feeding food to the poor every day. He also helped hundreds of migrant laborers to return to their homes. Salute to his spirit and service," Kejriwal said in a tweet. India's economy has been severely hit by the lockdown and thousands of migrant workers across the country are returning to their home towns after losing their means of livelihood.  Thousands are even walking back to their homes due to lack of adequate transport facilities.

