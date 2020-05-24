Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Wang warns against foreign interference in Hong Kong

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:27 IST
China's Wang warns against foreign interference in Hong Kong
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday defended Beijing's move to bring about a controversial new security law to firm up its control over Hong Kong and said that the excessive unlawful "foreign meddling" in the former British colony has placed China's national security in serious jeopardy. Warning against any foreign interference in Hong Kong amid strong statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who called the new law "a death knell" to the city's freedom, Wang said Hong Kong affairs are China's internal matter, and "no external interference will be tolerated." Noting that excessive unlawful foreign meddling in Hong Kong affairs has placed China's national security in serious jeopardy, Wang said that establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security has become a pressing priority, and must be done without the slightest delay.

A draft bill on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security was tabled in the National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday. It is expected to be passed on May 28. The bill is regarded as a political bombshell for the former British colony as China has decided to bypass the local Legislative Council to bring about a new national security law tailor-made to take control of Hong Kong which has been witnessing mass protests by pro-democracy groups since last year demanding autonomy and freedom from Beijing.

As Wang addressed his annual press conference in Beijing, protests gripped Hong Kong on Sunday. Hong Kong police fired multiple rounds of tear gas and used a water cannon in the Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday as thousands took to the streets to protest against China's planned national security law, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The protestors have denounced the proposed legislation as a threat to civil liberties and the end of the "one country, two systems" principle. Wang said the draft decision targets a narrow category of acts that seriously jeopardize national security.

"It does not affect the high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong. It does not affect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents. And it does not affect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong," Wang said. The central government is responsible for upholding national security, which is the same in any country, he said.

The central government holds the primary and ultimate responsibility for national security in all sub-national administrative regions, which is the basic theory and principle underpinning national sovereignty and common practice in countries around the globe, he said. The adoption of the decision will start a legislative procedure, which will improve Hong Kong's legal system, and bring more stability, stronger rule of law, and a better business environment to Hong Kong, Wang said, adding that the basic principle of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's position as a global financial, trading and shipping center will be protected.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UP to home quarantine air travellers, outsiders on brief visit exempted

Lucknow, May 24 PTI As domestic flights resume on Monday, Uttar Pradesh government said air travellers to the state will be home quarantine for 14 days unless they are staying for less than a week or if they clear the coronavirus test earli...

60-yr-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Bihar, toll rises to 13

A 60-year-old-man died of COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the toll to 13 in the state, the Health Department said. At present, there are a total of 2,478 coronavirus cases in the state, it said.A 60-year-old man from Siwan district died...

On this day in 2009: Deccan Chargers won IPL

It was on May 24, 2009, when Deccan Chargers managed to win the second edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The second edition of the IPL was played in South Africa due to the general elections in India and Deccan Chargers defeated Roy...

Sand dunes force authorities to close Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi highway

Rameswaram Tamil Nadu India, May 24 The stretch of road connecting Rameswaram to Dhanushkodis Arichal Munai, a tip of land protruding into the sea, has been closed for visitors as strong monsoon winds have started pushing the sand dunes tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020