US vice president's press secretary joins work after recovering from COVID-19

US Vice President Mike Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller has joined work after recovering from the coronavirus. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Miller, who was among the three White House staff members to test positive, said that she was back at work and thanked the medical fraternity and her family for supporting her during the illness.

"Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn't have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife," she tweeted. Katie, who is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on May 8.

President Donald Trump himself had confirmed the development, saying he was "not worried" about the virus spreading in the White House. "She's a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of a sudden today she tested positive," Trump had said.

Ivanka Trump's personal assistant and one of President Trump's personal valets too had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. Following the news of the valet's illness, Trump had said he would be tested for the coronavirus daily.