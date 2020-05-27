Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steve Bannon wins case to set up Italy political academy

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:34 IST
Steve Bannon wins case to set up Italy political academy

Steve Bannon, the former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has won the latest phase of a legal battle with Italy's culture ministry to set up a right-wing Catholic political academy. The ministry said it would appeal the regional court's decision.

The court ruled for the Dignitatis Humanae Institute, which Bannon backs, against a previous decision that blocked the school starting up in an 800-year-old monastery south of Rome. "We stood by the monastery, the community and Italy during this pandemic when it would have been easy to walk way," Bannon said on Wednesday in a statement issued through the institute’s founder, Benjamin Harnwell, in response to Tuesday's ruling.

The Culture Ministry, which owns the property, said on Wednesday it would appeal the decision to a higher tribunal known as the Council of State. Bannon, a Catholic, was helping to craft the curriculum for a leadership course aimed at right-wing Catholic activists at the Academy for the Judeo-Christian West in the town of Trisulti.

Many residents opposed the school and last year the ministry withdrew a 19-year lease, citing violations of contractual obligations. The institute appealed to the regional tribunal saying the move was politically motivated. Harnwell said he hoped to resume restoration plans and that registration would begin for an on-line program taught from the United States.

While they still enjoy support from Italian right-wing politicians such as former interior minister Matteo Salvini, Bannon and Harnwell have lost key supporters within the Church. Last year, American Cardinal Raymond Burke, who for years strongly backed Bannon and was a honorary president of the institute, yanked his support after Bannon said he wanted to make a film from a book alleging widespread homosexuality in Vatican.

Cardinal Renato Martino, an Italian, also stepped down as honorary president last year. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib after explosion along M4 highway - ministry

A Turkish soldier was killed in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib on Wednesday after an explosion along the M4 highway, Turkeys Defence Ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Turkeys private Demiroren news agency had reported that the ...

Nigeria: NBC fines three radio stations over broadcasting invariable content on COVID-19

The National Broadcasting Commission NBC of Nigeria has fined three radio stations over the broadcast of invariable content on COVID-19 and also sanctioned 28 others for other violations against the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, according to a...

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased out in parts of Srinagar

Authorities in Srinagar on Wednesday eased out coronavirus-related restrictions in some parts of the city for public convenience pursuant to containment efforts yielding desired results, an official said. The District Disaster Management Au...

COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 1.5 lakh; Delhi sees record spike

Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 1.53 lakh on Wednesday with more than 6,000 new cases getting detected across states, but the government said the recovery rate has improved further to cross 42 per cent. The death toll also rose further. In i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020