Government surveillance bill withdrawn in U.S. House

Government surveillance bill withdrawn in U.S. HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:37 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives is dropping consideration of legislation that would have extended U.S. surveillance tools, the chamber's number two Democrat said on Thursday, after President Donald Trump threatened a veto and his fellow Republicans withdrew their support for the bill.
"The two-thirds of the Republican party that voted for this bill in March have indicated they are going to vote against it now," Representative Steny Hoyer said in a statement on Thursday, after a vote on the measure was unexpectedly postponed late on Wednesday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Republicans
- Democrat
- Steny Hoyer
ALSO READ
United States will donate ventilators to India, cooperate on vaccine development, says President Donald Trump
United States will donate ventilators to India, cooperate on vaccine development, says President Donald Trump
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to COVID 19 restrictions
Engaged with Chinese side to peacefully resolve it: MEA on Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to resolve border row.