After two months of absence, MP Ravi Kishan arrives at Gorakhpur

Facing criticism for absence from his constituency for over two months of the lockdown period, BJP MP Ravi Kishan turned up in Gorakhpur on Thursday and claimed that he was helping migrant workers in Mumbai. This is his first visit to the constituency since the Centre imposed the nationwide lockdown over two months ago to check the coronavirus spread.

Many posts on social media had questioned his absence from his constituency during the lockdown period. He said, “After Parliament was adjourned for an indefinite time, I went to Mumbai for a day to meet my family and the next day, the lockdown began and domestic flights were cancelled.” “Although I was in Mumbai, I was continuously working for the people of Gorakhpur who were stuck in other places. I wrote to the Goa CM and put in efforts for running a train,” he claimed.

“With the help of my friends in the film world and also some people from Gorakhpur, I tried to help people, especially poor, and distributed food items and water at the Borivali railway station in Mumbai," the MP said. The MP said as he is now in Gorakhpur, he has plans to visit hospitals and health centres, especially in rural areas, and do the needful.