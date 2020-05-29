Veerendra Kumar's demise big loss to political, journalistic fraternity: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the demise of M P Veerendra Kumar, the managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi and a member of PTI's Board of Directors, was a big loss to the political and journalistic fraternity. Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Kozhikode following a cardiac arrest. "MP Veerendrakumar was an erudite politician, socialist, writer & journalist. As a union labour minister, he stood for welfare of the workers. As @mathrubhumi CMD, he ensured it becomes voice of the people. His demise is a big loss to political & journalistic fraternity. Om Shanti," Javadekar tweeted.

Kumar, the Left Democratic Front-backed Independent candidate, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the elections held for the lone seat from Kerala in March 2018. He served thrice as the chairman of Press Trust of India and at the time of his death was one of the directors in the news agency's board.