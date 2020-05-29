Death of Veerendra Kumar a big loss to democratic, secular movements: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of M PVeerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha member and Managing Director of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, saying his demise was a big loss to democratic and secular movements. Veerendra Kumar, a member of PTI's Board of Directors, had made 'valuable' contributions to the media industry with his uncompromising stand on freedom of Press, he said, paying rich tributes.

"Until his last breath, he relentlessly fought communalism and divisive politics. Even as he championed development, Veerendra Kumar was a front-line environmentalist as well. I share this moment of deep grief with his relatives and colleagues," Vijayan wrote in a Facebook post. Noting that he knew Veerendra Kumar personally for decades, the Marxist leader remembered how the two had fought together with the Emergency and maintained that relationship even after they had deviated in their political beliefs for a brief while.

"The death of M P Veerendra Kumar is a heavy loss for democracy and secular movements. His contributions to our social and cultural spheres had been invaluable," Vijayan said. He had given insightful inputs at a recent joint meeting of MLAs and MPs on tackling the COVID-19 situation in the state, the chief minister said.

"With his uncompromising stand for the freedom of the press, he also made valuable contributions to the media industry. A talented writer and orator, he deeply analyzed every issue that came his way," Vijayan said. A two-time union minister and a former Kerala MLA, Veerendra Kumar was the recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Academy award for his travelogue "Haimavathabhoovil".

A well-known author and orator, 84-year-old Veerendra Kumar died at a private hospital in Kozhikode following a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. The funeral is expected to be held this evening at Kalpetta in Wayanad.