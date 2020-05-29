Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump's Minneapolis tweet for 'glorifying violence'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:14 IST
Twitter on Friday said that one of U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets on Minneapolis protests had breached its rules about "glorifying violence."
"...These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" Trump's tweet read.
Twitter added that it may be in the public's interest in the tweet to remain accessible.
