Prez condoles death of RS member and Mathrubhumi MD M P Veerendra Kumar

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha member and managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi M P Veerendra Kumar, saying he was a "staunch socialist" who enriched journalism and literature

Kumar, aged 82, a former union minister and member of the Press Trust of India's (PTI's) Board of Directors, died late Thursday following cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala. "Sad to hear of the passing of Shri M P Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister. A staunch socialist, he enriched the field of journalism and literature by leading the influential Malayalam newspaper, Mathrubhumi. Condolences to his family and well-wishers,” he tweeted.