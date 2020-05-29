PM condoles demise of veteran BJP leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma

PM condoles demise of veteran BJP leader Bhanwar Lal SharmaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of veteran BJP leader and former Rajasthan BJP unit president Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Friday
"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhanwar Lal Sharma Ji. His role in strengthening the party in Rajasthan was extremely valuable," Modi tweeted
He said simplicity and selflessness came naturally to Sharma. "Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.
