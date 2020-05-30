Trump tells administration to begin process of eliminating Hong Kong privileges

Trump tells administration to begin process of eliminating Hong Kong privilegesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 00:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was directing his administration to begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong in response to China plans to impose new security legislation in the territory.
Trump made the announcement at a White House news conference, saying China had broken its word over Hong Kong's autonomy. He said its move against Hong Kong was a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, China, and the world.
Trump's move comes after China moved forward with plans to impose new national security legislation and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the territory no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law that has enabled it to remain a global financial center.
